ASU Great, Former Super Bowl Champion Tarvaris Jackson Killed in Car Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, April 12, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, approximately 7 miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

Jackson was the backup quarterback on the 2014 Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted in the second of the 2006 draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson started his college career at Arkansas before transferring to his hometown school Alabama State University.