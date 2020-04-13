Body of Montgomery Man Found on South Decatur Street, MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was discovered Friday, April 10, around 7:30 a.m., in the 400 block of South Decatur Street. At the scene, MPD and Fire Medics located Cortez Grayson, 28, of Montgomery lying on the ground.

The cause of death initially was unknown. Further investigation and forensic evaluation determined that the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.