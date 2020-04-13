Easter Storm Causes Major Damage at Perry Co. Church

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Easter Sunday storm system caused major damage to a church in the Sprott community of Perry County.

The storm ripped the steeple off Mount Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church — causing major damage to the roof. And it completely destroyed the church fellowship hall.

Michelle Hughley is a life long member of the church.

“It look like to me, it just exploded. And went behind it and all of it is demolished,” she said.

The storm also knocked over several head stones in the church cemetery. And snapped — and uprooted several trees.

Perry County EMA Director Deandrae Kimbrough says he’s seen this kind of storm damage before.

“It hasn’t been confirmed by the National Weather Service, but from everything that we see, trees in different directions, we’re almost certain, it’s a tornado,” he said.

Kimbrough says a two trees fell on a nearby mobile home during the storm.

But no one was home when it happened. He says there were no injuries reported in the county — due to the storms.

Church members say the church was insured — and they intend to rebuild.