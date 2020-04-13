Mainly Dry With Seasonable Temperatures This Week

by Ben Lang

Abundant sunshine returned this morning after a line of strong to severe storms exited our area late last night. The line of storms certainly left a mark, with strong straight-line winds leading to power outages and downed trees. Fortunately, our area was spared from the significant tornado threat that materialized in south-central Mississippi late Sunday afternoon. The storms still packed a punch, also producing heavy rain and very frequent lightning.

Expect a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the upper 60s north to upper 70s and low 80s south. Temperatures fall efficiently tonight thanks to another surge of cool air moving in from the north today. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday night lows fall into the mid and upper 40s.

There’s a small chance for some showers in far southeast Alabama late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. However, not all models buy into the idea of last night’s front returning far enough north for this to occur. The front may stay far enough south that any shower and thunderstorm activity remains concentrated across the northern gulf and northern Florida. Otherwise, most of our area sees plenty of sunshine with mostly clear skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday looks a little below-normal temperature-wise, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday looks mostly sunny, but clouds may increase Friday ahead of our next weather system. That system likely brings some rain to our area this weekend. However, coverage and intensity of rain looks questionable at this time. Rain looks a bit more likely Sunday as the system itself moves across our area. We could see some storms in the mix also. Some of the rain could linger into early next week also, but Monday looks mainly dry at this time. Expect seasonable temperatures to roll on, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s Saturday through next Monday.