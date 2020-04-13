Mainly Dry & Mild Week

by Shane Butler

A fairly quiet weather pattern settles in across the state this week. Mornings will be cool and afternoons mild. A frontal boundary parks itself along the gulf coast for a few days. We see a minor disturbance moving along it and trying to send some showers into our southern most areas Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. The rest of the region stays dry and rather nice through the remainder of the week. Moisture starts to increase going into the upcoming weekend. This will revive the chance for showers Friday through Sunday. A more substantial chance for rain enters the area Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts could head upwards of an inch or a little more.