MPD Investigating Shooting Death of Montgomery Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Friday evening shooting death of Ja’Shundra White, 21, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of S. Decatur and Arba Street on Friday, April 10, at about 6 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet Camaro. The adult male driver and the adult female passenger in the Sonata had sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Baptist Medical Center South where the passenger, White, was later pronounced dead. The occupants of the Camaro sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Further medical evaluation determined that White and the driver of the Sonata had each sustained gunshot wounds, which caused the crash and ultimately lead to the death of White. The driver remains life-threatening but stable at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.