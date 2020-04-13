Much Calmer Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Expect the return of a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 70s this afternoon, while lows tonight fall into the 40s. There’s a chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, depending on the development and track of an area of low pressure in the Gulf. Otherwise, we’ll see near or slightly below-normal temperatures each day. Expect highs in the low 70s Tuesday, and mid 70s Wednesday. Lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s each night. Next Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.