Sheriff Builds Coronavirus Quarantine Space

Macon County Sheriff Andre' Brunson is taking steps to prevent the transmission and spread of Coronavirus.

by Alabama News Network Staff

For inmates and law enforcement officers in close quarters, social distancing can be nearly impossible. That’s why Sheriff Brunson had a Quarantine unit building built near the Macon County Jail.

The idea came when Sheriff Brunson and Staff were discussing ways to stop CODIC-19 virus from making its way into the jail. When a suspect is arrested deputies will ask a series of questions, and take the persons temperature with a no touch digital thermometer before booking them into the jail.

Sheriff Brunson say’s if a person is displaying symptoms, they won’t go into the jail, but will be held in the quarantine unit. “If their temperature is over 100.7, then we’re going to have to start our quarantine procedure,” says Brunson.

The quarantine facility is a converted storage building with power, insulation, and air conditioning. There are plans to put a medical table in the space for doctors and nurses to care for inmates.

“My main concern is to keep the people inside of this jail safe, and to not let COVID-19 get into the jail,” says Sheriff Brunson.

Construction on the building began in late March and completed on April 13.