Troy City Schools Ready to Support Students Through At-Home Learning Challenge

by Justin Walker

Alabama school systems are now one week into alternative learning methods of instruction since state officials closed schools due to coronavirus concerns.

It’s a challenge Troy City School’s interim Superintendent Cynthia Thomas had to face head-on, only weeks after being appointed to the seat.

“I’ve been able to work with administration as well as faculty and staff to make sure there has been a smooth transition for me,” Thomas said. “I feel as if we were prepared for this. ”

Thomas said the school system has been using a blended model plan to serve its students.

Students are using take-home packets for elementary level. Thomas said there are some challenges to the method.

“Not having the teacher right there with you has been a challenge for some of our kids. We have teachers calling our kids to check on them, so those familiar voices have been very pleasant for our students to hear,” Thomas said.

High school students haven’t missed a beat. They’re also using blended learning methods, but most of their work is online

“High school, middle school, secondary level, we’ve done Google Classroom, Zooming, and other video teleconferences and things of that nature,” Thomas said.

Teachers say students are completing their school work. But if there are problems, the teachers are ready to lend a helping hand.

“They are just thrilled that the students are calling or they’re Facetiming with the students and the students are asking questions. So they are really engaged in whats been given to them to do as it related to instruction,” Thomas said.

The Troy City School System continues to serve meals to students 18 and under three times a week.

The Food Program will continue through the summer.

School officials say its possible seniors will have a traditional graduation in June, but that will be dependent on coronavirus health orders.

“Our seniors deserve to be celebrated. So I am working with our high school principal on that. We are open to suggestions,” Thomas said.