ASU to Offer New Summer Scholarship to Out-of State Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University officials have announced plans to offer a new summer scholarship for new and returning out-of-state students. The Hornet Hive Online (HHO) scholarships will help those students with the cost of tuition during the University’s summer semester, particularly as they and the rest of nation are dealing with the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this new opportunity to out-of-state students who are returning to ASU and to those who may be choosing ASU for the first time this summer,” said President Quinton T. Ross Jr. “We want to make it less impactful financially for our students to attend college while the nation struggles with the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

The University’s director of Admissions and Recruitment, Freddie Williams Jr., stated that the COVID-19 crisis has made ASU and all of the nation’s universities reexamine the way that they do business.

“Universities across the country have had to adapt to unprecedented changes due to the pandemic,” Williams said.

“It was vital for ASU to respond in a significant way to help make the University more affordable to its out-of-state online students. The University created the HHO scholarship to remove the financial barrier that many of its out-of-state students’ experience,” Williams added. “Hopefully, this innovation will allow prospective ASU students to view the University as an affordable option and provide relief for current students to continue their education at our institution.”’

Out-of-state students applying for the HHO scholarships must be working on their first bachelor’s degree and must meet other criteria to be eligible for consideration:

* Must be a legal resident of a state other than Alabama;

* Must be enrolled full-time at ASU in online courses only;

* Must have a minimum 2.7 grade point average (GPA);

* Must have a current Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form on-file at ASU.

“Right now the Hornet Hive Online scholarships are just for the summer semester; however, if we continue to offer the majority of our courses online after the summer, then the University may consider extending the scholarships,” said Williams. “If so, students will need to maintain a GPA of 2.5 in order to reapply.”

University officials underlined the point that its Hornet Hive Online scholarship is a “special circumstances” scholarship, which only applies to students who pay out-of-state tuition. Students who receive the HHO scholarships are still responsible for all costs not covered under this award. The scholarships may be renewed based on funding availability with the University reserving the right to change or amend the scholarship policy at any time.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship for the summer semester at ASU should visit www.alasu.edu/ hornethivescholarships.