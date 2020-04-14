Chilly Nights Ahead But Warmer Late Week

by Shane Butler



High pressure continues to provide us a quiet weather pattern over most of our area. An old frontal boundary does linger across the northern gulf and it’s helping to keep the chance of showers along our southern most counties. A few showers could move through overnight but nothing more than that with this system. The ridge of high pressure will keep the mostly sunny and dry days coming through Friday. Morning will start out chilly but recover nicely each afternoon. The coolest will be Thursday morning as temps fall into the lower 40s and a few upper 30s possible over our northern most counties. Afternoons will warm and we’re looking at lower 80s by Friday. We head into the upcoming weekend with several disturbance set to move across the state. Timing their passage is a little vague right now but some of the rain will be during the overnight hours. One possibly Friday night into early Saturday and then another one Sunday into Monday. Temps over the weekend will manage mid to upper 70s for highs and lows in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure returns early next week and we begin another warming trend. Highs return to the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.