Governor Ivey: “Alabamians Don’t Let Your Guard Down”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says people to not let their guard down on anti-coronavirus measures and was noncommittal on whether closures would have to extend through May.

Ivey spoke at a news conference, saying Tuesday that she wants to reopen the state economy as soon as possible. But she suggested that may take a piecemeal approach when it does. The governor said she was grateful so many people seem to be complying with a state stay-home order.

The Republican governor also stressed economic concerns, noting that more than a quarter million people filed for unemployment in Alabama over the past four weeks.

HAPPENING NOW: Governor Kay Ivey addresses Sunday night’s storms and gives a COVID-19 update for Alabama. Posted by Alabama News Network on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

