Hyundai Supplying 10,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR Tests in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) today announced its support to increase COVID-19 testing in Montgomery and surrounding counties. The collaborative effort between HMMA and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed will help the fight against the novel coronavirus.

HMMA is coordinating an in-kind donation of 10,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by Seegene, a South Korea-based global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. Seegene’s test can simultaneously detect 3 different genes (N, E and RdRP genes) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19. HMMA’s support is part of Hyundai Motor America’s efforts to distribute tests to select institutions in hard-hit cities like New Orleans, Chicago, and Detroit and is the only automaker supplying these vital testing resources.

“When the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Alabama, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed asked Hyundai to locate more tests for Montgomery and surrounding communities,” said Byungjin Jin, president and CEO, HMMA. “He recognized South Korea’s best practice of extensive drive-thru testing was critical to protecting the healthcare workers and patients from potential spread of novel coronavirus, while critically identifying those most in need. HMMA is honored to provide this assistance to safeguard the health of citizens in Alabama.”

“Hyundai’s unyielding commitment to Montgomery and the greater central Alabama community has come in the form of jobs, capital investment and generous corporate giving. Today, Hyundai builds upon this legacy of charity by donating thousands of Coronavirus tests to save countless lives and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city, our state and our region,” said Montgomery mayor Steven L. Reed. “We thank Hyundai’s global leadership and President Jin locally for prioritizing the health and wellbeing of HMMA’s team members, as well as that of their families and neighbors throughout Montgomery.”

“The response from the business community to COVID-19 has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Hyundai Motor Manufacturing is an integral part of Alabama’s economy and an invaluable partner to the River Region. By providing these critical testing kits, they are truly saving lives. I offer my sincerest gratitude to HMMA for this in-kind donation and for their ongoing commitment to both our region and our state.”

“The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has tragically impacted hundreds of thousands of lives with disease and millions more who are quarantined in the U.S.,” said Dr. Helen Roberts, President, Seegene Technologies. “By supporting testing, Hyundai has stepped up as a global leader to provide an invaluable resource that will serve impacted Americans at this most critical time while also assisting to prevent further spread of the virus.”

HMMA has also provided support to local medical providers with food and face mask donations.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers, and to get the most updated list of partnering hospitals, visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org. To learn more about Montgomery’s COVID-19 response, visit www.mgmready.com.