MPS Deploying School Buses to Serve as Wi-Fi Hotspots

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting Wednesday April 15, Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) will roll out six local school buses to serve as Wi-Fi hotspots for MPS students. The rollout of the Wi-Fi buses is a part of MPS’s blended learning model developed to aid students during COVID-19.

MPS Superintendent, Dr. Ann Roy Moore, is thrilled about the buses being available for students.

“We want our students to access their work just as they would if they were in their classrooms. Our teachers are providing a blended learning model, and having our buses located in the community is a great technology resource for our children,” Dr. Moore said.

The buses will be located at:

*The parking lot of Winn Dixie located on U.S. 31

*Sikes and Kohn’s on U.S. 231

*Cleveland Avenue YMCA (every week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday)

*BP gas station on Union Academy Road and Alabama 94

*Gibbs Village Boys and Girls Club

*Alabama State University Football Stadium parking lot

With the exception of the Cleveland Avenue YMCA, each bus will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Wi-Fi buses, please visit: www.EngageEducateInspire.org