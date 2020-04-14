Sunshine in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

SPLENDID SPRING WEATHER: A fairly tranquil weather pattern for April in Alabama as we should stay generally dry through Friday thanks to an area of high pressure in place across the Southeast. The days should be partly to mostly sunny days, with highs in the 70s. Night will be clear and chilly as we project lows in the 40s. We do note, a feature will work along the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and it could produce a few scattered showers, but these should remain pretty confined to southern sections of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, a handful of showers with a partly sunny sky and a high in the upper 70s are expected Saturday. On Sunday, an area of low pressure will track along the Gulf Coast, which should bring some rain and storms back to Alabama late Sunday and into Monday, but at this time we are not worried about severe weather. The high Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 70s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain/storms are possible early Monday, then much of next looks dry with seasonal temperatures highs in the 70s and 80s, while low will range through the 50s. It looks like some showers return by Thursday, but for the most part, at this time, much of next week looks fairly tranquil as well.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan