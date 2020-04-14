Tornado Destroys Home in Arlington Community of Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County couple is left picking up the pieces — after their home is destroyed by a tornado — during the Easter Sunday storms.

Barry and Brenda Pope are counting their blessings — as they try to salvage what they can — from what’s left of their home of more than 30 years.

“We were just devastated,” said Brenda.

“We’re packing up stuff to go to storage,” said Barry.

“The stuff in the other parts of the house that didn’t get demolished got wet. Cause we had a tin roof on top of this shingle roof and it just tore everything of it off.”

The couple says it’s a blessing they weren’t at home when it happened. Because the section of the house that received the most extensive damage — is where their bedroom was.

“And it’s just totally demolished,” said Barry.

“I am terrified of bad weather. So, we were in Thomasville at my daughter’s house,” said Brenda.

EMA Director Melissa Dove says the National Weather Service confirmed that the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado — with winds of up to 110 miles per hour.

“It’s absolutely devastating for this family. We were under a tornado warning when it came through.”

The Popes say another blessing — is having neighbors who’re are willing to extend a helping hand — even in the midst of a pandemic.

“We have so many friends and neighbors that have been so good to just volunteer and help,” said Brenda.

But the couple says the biggest blessing of all — is that no one in the area was hurt — or killed.

“At least we’re here. We can thank the good Lord for that.”