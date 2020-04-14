When Will Things Get Back To Normal in Alabama?

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference giving updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic in Alabama. During that press conference, the Governor focused on the economy and when things may re-open and resemble some form of life before coronavirus.

The Governor assured Alabamains that social distancing and the stay at home order is working, and now is not the time to let our guard down.

Many people are starting to ask the question when will the economy re-open. More than 250,000 Alabamaians have filed for unemployment during the pandemic. Many are growing frustrated, but opening the economy before the virus is contained poses additional death’s and infections.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama is in better standing that models originally predicted. Harris says that Alabama should reach the peak of the pandemic around April 22.

“Our predictions look a lot better than we first thought when we were talking about this a month ago,” says Harris.

Earlier this week President Trump said he has total authority to open state economies. Governor Ivey says a coalition of Governors have been in talks, and they realize that each state has different issues.

“We’re going to do what we believe will be in the best interest for Alabamians to get back to work in a reasonable, orderly manner,” Governor Ivey says.

The Coravirus Task Force will be issuing a report to the Governors office before the stay at home order is lifted. Governor Ivey says she will begin evaluating suggestions and date by April 28th, and consult with Dr. Harris and other medical experts before a timeline for opening the economy is announced.