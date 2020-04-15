17-Year-Old Montgomery Female Found Stabbed to Death in Regency Park Neighborhood

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Regency Park Body Found

2/5 Regency Park Body Found

3/5 Regency Park Body Found

4/5 Regency Park Body Found

5/5 Regency Park Body Found









The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was discovered in the 5900 block of Christy Lane around noon Tuesday, April 14.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call of a deceased subject. At the scene, they located Maryuri Jissel, 17, of Montgomery lying on the ground.

The cause of death initially was unknown. Further investigation and forensic evaluation determined that the victim had sustained a fatal stab wound. The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this stabbing to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.