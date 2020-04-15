UPDATE: Fire That Killed 8 at Alabama Marina Ruled Accidental

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)- UPDATE: Investigators have determined that a fire that killed eight people at an Alabama marina earlier this year was an accident.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in an email Wednesday that the blaze originated on one boat at Jackson County Park Marina. Necklaus says it was an accident, but state investigators couldn’t determine an exact cause.

The state fire marshal’s office investigated the fire but has yet to respond to a request for a full report. Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27, and eight people died as wind blew the flames from one vessel to another. Five children were among the dead.

