Congresswoman Sewell Announces $21 Million Funding for Alabama Airports

by Alabama News Network Staff

Congresswoman Terry Sewell announced today that more than $21 million will go to funding airports in Alabama’s 7th congressional district, this comes as part of the CARES Act which is Congress’third COVID-19 response bill. The CARES Act, allocated $10 billion to airports across the country, with no local match required, to help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Although a majority of the funding will be going to The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, additional funds will go to two airports in Montgomery: the Montgomery Regional Airport and Dannelly Field. As well as four other airports in Alabama.

In connection to COVID-19 and the funding Rep. Sewell made this statement, “While we must continue to prioritize health care and safety initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we must also do everything possible to mitigate the economic devastation caused by these necessary health care restrictions,” said Rep. Sewell.“Our airports are vital to our local economies, and while I continue to strongly encourage every Alabamian across the 7th Congressional District to stay home and avoid travel, I am equally committed to ensuring the stability of our airports.”

Below is a table of all the recipients of the grant money:

Airport CARES ACT Grant Recipients in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District