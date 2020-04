Coronavirus Testing Returns to Macon Co.

Citizens can call 334-727-1800 for pre-screening and to schedule appointments

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coronavirus testing will return to Macon County on Tuesday, April 21 from 10A.M. until 2P.M.

The testing will be conducted at the Macon County Health Department. Pre-screening is required for testing.

To set up an appointment and pre-screening call 334-727-1800.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Macon Co. and two fatalities.