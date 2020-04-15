COVID-19 Pandemic Has People Calling for Medicaid Expansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Health and advocacy groups are urging Governor Kay Ivey and legislators to expand the state’s Medicaid program as the coronavirus outbreak strains health care systems and takes its deadliest toll on people with underlying medical problems.

A group of more than 60 organizations announced a renewed push to try to convince Alabama politicians to expand the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act.

Alabama is one of 14 states that hasn’t raised income limits to allow more low-income people to qualify for Medicaid. Ivey said any discusion on Medicaid expansion must include how to pay for it.

