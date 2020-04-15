Gold’s Gym to Permanently Close about 30 Gyms, Including All in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gold’s Gym has announced that it will be permanently closing about 30 gyms, including all locations in Alabama. The gyms had already been closed because of COVID-19.

The company said on Facebook:

“While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow.

This decision affects only company-owned gyms, mainly in our St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs markets, and does not have an impact on any of our franchise-owned gyms.”

In Montgomery, Gold’s Gym has a location on Berryhill Road in East Chase. It also has locations in Birmingham and Pelham.

The company says it has nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries.