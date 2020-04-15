Gulf State Park Pier Will Close for Renovation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Gulf Shore Pier Park in Gulf Shores will be closed to visitors beginning May 11 through mid-July while the park begins a $2.4 million renovation project.

The park will go through a major restoration that will modernize one of

the Gulf Coast’s top attractions. The improvements include a new decking that is built with sustainably sourced Ipe (pronounced ee-pay) boards, is designed to hold up for decades against the exposure to salt water, wind and rain. The project will also include refurbishing the offices, restrooms, concession area and bait shop on the pier.

“Visiting the Gulf State Park Pier is almost a rite of passage for people who come to

Gulf Shores,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department

of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Because it is such an important part of our

park, we are absolutely dedicated to maintaining the pier and ensuring it is safe and

accessible to our many thousands of guests. We also want to make it is as

environmentally friendly as possible for sea turtles and other wildlife.”

The project was approved and funded by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment

Program, Alabama Trustee Implementation Group. Commissioner Blankenship

represents the State of Alabama on this group.

The Gulf State Park Pier is one of the longest on the Gulf Coast. It is 20 feet wide

and provides 2,448 feet of fishing space.