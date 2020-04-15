Montgomery Police Need Help Reporting Stay-At-Home Order Violators

by Alabama News Network Staff

As stay-at-home orders have taken effect in Montgomery and across the state, there are still violators of these laws that are meant to keep the public safe from the dangers of COVID-19.

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for your help in eliminating the number of social gatherings around the Capitol City by using CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app to report any planned events such as block parties and large gatherings before they start. The App is available for iPhone users as well as Andriod. This will help First Responders by limiting the amount of contact they have with the public which reduces their chances of contracting COVID-19.