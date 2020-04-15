Montgomery Police on the Search for Individuals Who Stole Multiple Items from a Convenience Store

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently searching for the identity of multiple individuals that entered a convenience store as a group, and stole an unspecified amount of beer and food items. The suspects also violated the City of Montgomery COVID-19 nightly curfew.

The offense occurred on Saturday, April 11, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Once these subjects are identified they will be charged with Theft of Property and could face a fine of up to $500.00 and/or up-to 180 days in the municipal jail for violating the City of Montgomery Curfew that was enacted on March 27 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please

immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or

download the P3-tips app. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.00.