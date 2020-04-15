Re-Opening Alabama’s Economy

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest models suggest that Alabama will reach the peak of Coronavirus infections sometime near April 22nd. With that in mind many people are already asking the question when will restrictions be lifted and the economy re-opened.

With the peak of the virus comes a peak in the need for PPE equipment for medical professionals. Between April 2nd and 14th, the state ordered 250 ventilators, 3.7 million N95 mask, and 8 million surgical mask. None of those items have been received.

Governor Ivey on Tuesday announced the Coronavirus Task Force Executive Committee, the group is tasked with reviewing information and suggesting a timeline to start lifting restrictions.

Kelly Butler is the Alabama Finance Director , he’s also Chair of the Coronavirus Task Force Executive Committee. “We plan on focusing on a timeline, and trying to balance making sure the virus doesn’t strike again and getting the economy going.”

To date a record number of Alabamians have filed for un-employment, and many small businesses have been forced to lay off employees, or close entirely.

Any re-opening would most likely happen in phases. “A large retailer and a restaurant or bar have different needs,” says Governor Ivey.

The committee will report to the Governors Office no later than April 28th. The Governor and state health officials will review the findings, and issue their orders on or before April 30th, when the Stay-At-Home order is scheduled to be lifted.