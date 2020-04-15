Spectacular Spring Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

HIGH PRESSURE IN CONTROL: Calm and tranquil weather across Alabama and we should stay generally dry through Friday thanks to an area of high pressure in place across the Southeast. Today will be sunny, with highs in the upper 60s this afternoon, followed by mid 70s Thursday. Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows around 40°, meaning some spots are going to be in the upper 30s by first thing tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The high pressure will slide east of the state by the end of the week, which will allow our winds to switch from the south, which will allow moisture to begin to return. A disturbance will bring clouds into the state Friday along with the risk of some patchy light rain, but moisture levels will be very limited, so any rain will be very light. The high Friday will be in the upper 70s. Saturday will be partly sunny, with a handful of showers possible, but overall it should be a generally dry and nice day with highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday, clouds begin increasing as a wave of low pressure tracks along the Gulf Coast. It will bring our next best chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning across the state. A few thunderstorms are possible, but for now severe storms are not expected at this time, but we will monitor trends in the coming days as this could change, depending on the track of the low. The heaviest rain will be over the southern half of the state. Highs on Sunday stay in the 70s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rain should end early Monday, then much of next looks dry with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 70s and 80s, lows in the 50s. It looks like rain and storms could return late Wednesday into Thursday, and we may have to watch this system for a severe weather potential, but this is still over a week away.

Keep social distancing, but enjoy this beautiful weather!!!

Ryan