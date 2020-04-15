Two Montgomery Women Charged with Murder, Attempted Murder in Friday Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged two suspects in the Friday evening shooting death of Ja’Shundra White, 21, and the wounding of an adult male, both of Montgomery.

MPD charged Charletta Anderson, 26, and Shaniqua Lawry, 29, both of Montgomery with one count each of murder and attempted murder. Anderson was taken into custody last night by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Lawry was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Both were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

1/2 Charletta Anderson Charletta Anderson

2/2 Shaniqua Lawry, Shaniqua Lawry



On Friday, April 10 around 6 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of S. Decatur and Arba Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet Camaro. The adult male driver and the adult female passenger in the Sonata had sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Baptist Medical Center South where the passenger, White, was later pronounced dead. Further medical evaluation determined that White and the driver of the Sonata had each sustained gunshot wounds.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

Further investigation identified Anderson and Lawry as the suspects. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.