Upper 30s To Lower 40s Overnight

by Shane Butler



A rather cool air mass has a grip on the area through Thursday morning. High pressure over the deep south sets us up for a clear and cold night. Temps will plunge into the upper 30s to lower 40s by sunrise Thursday. Abundant sunshine will be in place and this will allow temps to rebound into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. The warming trend continues and temps manage lower 80s by Friday afternoon. Moisture begins to increase and lead to some showers Friday into early Saturday. This will be one of a few rounds of rain activity passing through the state over the weekend. Another one moves through late Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches. Despite periods of rain, temps will still reach the mid to upper 70s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and dry conditions return for early next week. Temps warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. We could see more rain work into the area around the middle of next week.