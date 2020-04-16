Auburn Police Arrest 19 Year-Old and 2 Juveniles in Stolen Property Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (ANN)- April 15, Auburn Police arrested 19-year-old Xavier Bryant Norwood, from Auburn on warrants charging him with receiving stolen property first degree and possession of marijuana second degree. Along with Norwood a 15 and 16-year-old were also arrested for receiving stolen property first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree.

Assistant Police Chief, Clarence Stewart says the arrests stem from an investigation into a vehicle that was reported stolen to Auburn Police on April 14. According to the report, a 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive. April 15, Auburn Police Officers observed the occupied vehicle in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.

While attempting to stop the vehicle the occupants fled and were apprehended in the area. A handgun was discovered on the 16-year-old’s person. Additionally, the 16-year-old and Norwood were also in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Norwood was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he was being held on a $6,000 bond. The juveniles were released to their guardians.