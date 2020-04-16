Abundant Sunshine Thursday; Trending Warmer Friday

by Ben Lang

It was our coldest morning of the week, with morning lows in the mid 30s to low 40s for most of the area. Temperatures rebounded quickly thanks to abundant sunshine this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s at midday. Expect a sunny sky for the rest of the day, with highs in the mid 70s for most locations. Winds remain breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight won’t be as cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s for most. Expect a clear to mostly clear sky overhead.

Friday starts on a mostly sunny note, though clouds gradually increase during the day. However, no rain is expected. Temperatures trend warmer during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds continue to increase Friday night as a cold front approaches from the north. Overnight lows only fall into to upper 50s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky and some spotty showers Saturday as a cool front travels through the area. However, Saturday does not look like a washout. The front clears our area by Saturday night, but lifts back north through our area as a warm front Sunday. That’s in response to a storm system developing to our west, which brings another potential round of severe weather to our area Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

While we are outside of the day 1-3 outlook range from the Storm Prediction Center, The SPC outlines parts of south Mississippi into central and south Alabama within a 30% probability to see severe weather. At this time, all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and hail appear possible. Details are limited at this time, but be weather aware Sunday. We’ll provide updates as details become clearer.

The storm system exits by late Sunday night, with just lingering showers possible early Monday morning. Sunshine could return during the afternoon, with seasonable weather setting up through Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Another storm system approaches our area late Wednesday or Thursday. That brings another likely round of showers and storms to our area for the middle or end of next week. We may have to watch that system for possible severe weather, but it’s really too early to know for sure. Since it’s April and given the way the setup looks now, its certainly possible, just not necessarily likely. Of course, we’ll keep an eye on it. At this time though, Sunday’s round of storms is the more imminent threat, and we’ll focus on it fully first.