ADOL: Over 70,000 COVID-19 Related Unemployment Claims Submitted Last Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of April 5 – April 11.

77,515 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this time period. 71,374 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Click County Breakdown for a breakdown by county.

Click Industry Breakdown for a breakdown by industry.

*Be sure to click week ending day 04-11-2020.

The majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (26,532), followed by Manufacturing (11,608), Accommodation and Food Services (7,796), Retail Trade (7,149), Health Care and Social Assistance (6,840), and Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (6,003).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 10,709.

Here are the numbers from the previous weeks:

3/14/2020 (1,824)

3/21/2020 (12,369)

3/28/2020 (80,984)

4/4/2020 (106,739)

4/11/2020 (77,515)