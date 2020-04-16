Andalusia Police Need Help in Locating Burglary Fugitive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police are currently looking for Austin Russell Peppers. Peppers is described as a 20-year-old white male, he stands at 5’10 and weighs 145 pounds. Peppers is wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property Warrants.

If you have any information regarding the location of Austin Russell Peppers, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.00.