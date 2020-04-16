Another Round Of Storms Sunday !

by Shane Butler

Some really nice spring weather out there and we have more to come Friday but rain and storms are back in the picture over the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, we have another mostly clear and chilly night ahead. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s early Friday morning. We get a nice recovery temperature wise Friday afternoon. Southerly winds kick in and warmer air surges northward into the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Along with the warmer air comes moisture and the chance for showers creeps into the area Saturday. A few spots could see a random shower, otherwise look for sunshine mixed with clouds and temps hovering near 80 for highs. The weather setup for Sunday is looking a lot different and we are facing another threat for strong to severe storms. A cold front to our west will be advancing eastward. Another warm front lifts northward and puts us back into an unstable air mass Sunday afternoon.evening, and overnight. All modes of severe storms are possible including: tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning strikes. Everyone needs to start planning for this next round storms and know where you will be sheltering. Improving weather conditions return for Monday into Tuesday. We’re expecting sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 70s for highs.