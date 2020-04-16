Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Open in Uniontown on Saturday
Cahaba Medical Care says it will conduct a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Saturday, April 18th from 10AM-2PM at Dollar General at 100 Front Street in Uniontown.
It says testing resources are scarce and will be limited to those with the following:
- Symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath
- Employer mandate
- Significant exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Cahaba Medical Care says the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued guidelines that it not test people who are simply requesting a test and do not meet the testing criteria.
People who wish to be tested are required to pre-register online. The pre-registration link can be found at: www.cahabamedicalcare.com. Once the pre-registration process is complete, patients will be assigned a time slot and can arrive at any point during the assigned time slot for testing.