Hayneville Nursing Home Resident Tests Positive for Covid-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lowndes County, Ala (ANN) – A resident at Orchard Rehabilitation & HealthCare Center in Hayneville has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association. The Resident was recently discharged to the hospital from the facility.

The facility has notified The Alabama Department of Public Health and is in the process of informing the residents, their families, and staff members.

Orchard has stated that its residents are their top priority and for several weeks they have followed the CDC protocol to ensure their resident’s safety.