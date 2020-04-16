Prattville Police Investigating Flare Gun Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted in reference to a shooting investigation.

On Tuesday, April 14, Prattville investigators say that the vehicle shown in the video was driven by the suspect after the suspect fired a flare gun at the victim striking an occupied residence. The suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door vehicle in the direction of South Memorial Drive in Prattville.

The Prattville Police Department needs help with the identity and location of the suspect involved.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.