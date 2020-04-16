Second Commissary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Maxwell-Gunter AFB

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed a second commissary employee at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman says the person works for the Defense Commissary Agency. No other information about the person is being released.

In response to the positive test, the base’s medical experts have taken the following steps:

In accordance with CDC guidelines and Air Force regulation, all COVID-19 positive patients on Maxwell-Gunter are investigated by the 42nd Medical Group, Public Health Flight. Public Health identifies close contacts who were in proximity to the positive COVID-19 case. All close contacts are quarantined under public health supervision and tracked. Additionally, CDC sanitation protocol is implemented as required. All cases are also reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health in compliance with local laws and regulations.

A spokesman says the risk to employees has been assessed and all close contacts have remained home. The spokesman says Public Health’s investigation did not reveal any additional risk to employees and patrons at the facility.

This facility will remain open and will continue following all CDC, Defense Commissary Agency and Air Force COVID-19 guidelines.