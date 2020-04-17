60-Year-Old Man Charged with Murder of Montgomery Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in connection with the death of Dana Riley, 31, of Montgomery who sustained a fatal gunshot wound Sunday, February 2.

MPD charged Lorenzo Rainer, 60, of Montgomery with murder. Rainer was taken into custody today and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of L.H. Hamilton Road on Sunday, February 2, at about 6 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located Riley who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because the circumstances of the shooting initially were unknown, MPD began a death investigation. After further investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated, the investigation changed to homicide and Rainer was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.