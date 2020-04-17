ABC Board Made $6 Million More in Sales in March 2020 Compared to March 2019

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has reported a 10% increase in sales last month, and medical professionals say the spike in demand may signal struggles with mental health.

According to reports, the ABC Board made over $6 million more in sales in March 2020 compared to last March. The sales boost is being attributed to the new coronavirus, which has led to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders.

A psychiatrist at Brookwood Hospital says people should pay attention to any emotions they’re going though because social distancing measures could exacerbate mental health conditions.

The doctor also says people should reach out to others and talk.