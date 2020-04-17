Auburn Police Currently Investigating Homicide Case

AUBURN, Ala.-The Auburn Police Division is currently investigating a homicide case. Assistant Police Chief, Clarence Stewart says on April 17, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Auburn Police responded to an assist agency call in the 9500 block of US HWY 280 W in reference to a vehicle fire.

As officers arrived at the location they discovered a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck that was on fire. The officers also found a 54-year-old deceased female, with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was found on the same property as the burned vehicle. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, State Fire Marshall’s Office, State Medical Examiner Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.