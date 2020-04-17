Governor Ivey Says the Return to ‘Normal’ Must Be Gradual

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey says the reopening of Alabama’s economy must be a gradual process to avoid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Even though the current closures and stay-home order lasts through April 30, a state task force urged the immediate reopening of select businesses.

Alabama health officials announced Friday the Alabama National Guard’s plan to help disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents.

As of the publication of this article, there are more than 4,500 cases of the virus in Alabama, more than 151 deaths and 96 have died from the illness.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)