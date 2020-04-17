MAFB, Local Churches Provide Week Worth of Food to Seniors

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Serve Team with the Church of the Highlands on Friday gave over 100 seniors and their families boxes of food to last them a week. They partnered with the Montgomery Area Food Bank, True Divine Ministries, and the Baptist Associate to distribute food to the elderly.

Church members held signs of encouragement and prayed with seniors as they got their food.

Officials say they want to make sure area seniors known they haven’t been forgotten, in this time of need.