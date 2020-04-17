Montgomery Veterans Affairs Announces New Method for COVID-19 Testing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Veterans affairs hospital has a new method for testing prospective COVID 19 patients. They have created a triage tent outside of the Emergency entrance. This tent serves as a one stop testing center for prospective COVID 19 patients.

The process for patient intake has been altered to direct those who failed the initial screening to the tent. Veterans approach the emergency entrance and are met by a nurse who puts them through a questionnaire. The questionnaire asks them if they have experienced any of the coronavirus symptoms, If they answer yes to any of the questions they are then sent to the triage tent.

Once inside the tent they are directed to several Health care professionals who perform various steps to determine their health. Once the veterans reach the end they are swabbed and that swab is sent off to be tested.

“They will get tested behind this curtain here and then they’ll leave back out this same door.” – Dr. Darryl Harris M.D.