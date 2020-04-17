Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, Medal of Honor Recipient from Opelika, Dies after COVID-19 Illness

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins of Opelika has died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 86 years old.

We lost a great husband, father and warrior today. Bennie G. Adkins passed away this afternoon. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/SdndX1iWjT — CSM Bennie G. Adkins (Ret.) (@BennieGAdkins) April 17, 2020

President Obama presented the Medal of Honor on Adkins in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 15, 2014.

Adkins was deployed three times to Vietnam with the Special Forces and was recognized for actions during his second combat tour, in 1966, when he ran wounded through enemy fire to drag injured comrades to safety.

Adkins served his country for more than twenty years in the Army, the majority of his time spent in Special Forces (Green Berets).

After his retirement, he continued his education, eventually obtaining his Bachelor’s degree and two Master’s degrees from Troy University. He then established his own accounting firm and operated for 22 years until retirement.