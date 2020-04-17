Showers Tonight/Early Saturday; Severe Storms Likely Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was another nice day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. That front could produce isolated to scattered showers in our area after midnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with lows only falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The front pushes through our area Saturday morning. Behind the front, winds turn to the north, and showers depart the area. Clouds partially clear during the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. Saturday night looks mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Severe storms appear likely in our area again on Sunday. Today, the storm prediction center places an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather on Sunday across our entire area. Tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and hail are all potential threats. Models indicate the potential for a couple rounds of severe weather, one during the morning, then the main event arriving in the late afternoon/evening.

The first round impacts our area during the morning. These storms form along a northward lifting warm front. These storms likely won’t have a tornado threat. However, they could produce damaging winds and hail. The main event arrives later in the day, after the warm front lifts north of our area. South of the front, warm and unstable air allows storms forming or entering our area from the west to become severe. Tornadoes are a threat with any storms during the afternoon and evening. Models currently show the afternoon/evening activity as a cluster of storms racing east into Alabama from Louisiana/Mississippi earlier in the day.

Storms continue through our area Sunday night, likely exiting east Alabama sometime after midnight. The storms, and any associated severe threat, should be over by sunrise Monday. There could be some showers around Monday, but Tuesday looks dry. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s both days. Another storm system impacts our area late Wednesday and Thursday. This system could produce severe weather in our area too, so we will watch it closely. However, this far out, it’s really too early to tell.

Otherwise, expect a warm-up for the middle and end of next week, with highs temperatures reaching the 80s each day. Another cold front could approach from the northwest next weekend. However, models don’t show much moisture return ahead of the front. That means we may not get much rain out of the front, but instead mainly a surge of cooler and drier air.

That system is still way down the road though, and the main focus on the forecast should be Sunday’s likely round of severe storms. Be weather aware, and be sure to stay up-to-date on the still-evolving forecast. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest information.