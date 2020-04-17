The First COVID-19 Cases at Correctional Facilities in Alabama Are Confirmed

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed three COVID-19 cases today. Two inmates incarcerated at St. Clair Correctional Facility and one inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first verified COVID-19 cases among ADOC’s inmate population.

One of these positive cases is potentially the ADOC’s first COVID-19-related death. The patient had been terminally ill and receiving treatment for pre-existing conditions at a local hospital since April 4, until his death on April 16 less than 24 hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Correctional staff and quarantined inmates at St. Clair and Bullock have been provided necessary guidance and health education, as well as appropriate referrals to Alabama Public Health and other healthcare providers in the event they become symptomatic.