What the Tech? Web Camera Shortage

by Alabama News Network Staff

As more people work from home and kids are in school over Zoom, there’s a shortage of web cameras.

On Amazon, the most popular webcam hasn’t been in stock for weeks and the third-party sellers are listing them for hundreds of dollars to make a huge profit.

What can you do?

I’ve found an app that turns your phone into a web camera.

I’ll take a look at the overall picture of why webcams are in demand and how this app works.