Alabama National Guard Conducts First COVID-19 Mission at State Veterans Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Alabama National Guard Soldier with his PPE

2/4 Members of Task Force Receive Briefing

3/4 Residents rooms, hallways, common areas, and adminstrative offices were disinfected during the operation.

Bill Nichols State Veterans Home







The Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) announced that early Saturday, April 18, The Alabama National Guard has deployed specialized units to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected long-term skilled care facilities, statewide.

This comes three days after the ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis and Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, coordinated the mission that called for the task force to assist the state’s four veterans homes in mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Members of the task force, equipped with protective equipment, methodically moved through veterans home conducting the operation with close coordination with the home’s staff. The task force is organized with specialized teams that are equipped and trained to disinfect long-term skilled care facilities in the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams were selected based on their unique military training and skills.